264 new COVID-19 cases in Sask.; 4 more deaths

Saskatchewan reported 264 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with four more deaths and 252 recoveries.

One person who died was in their 40s and in the Regina zone; a second person was in their 60s and from the Far Northeast zone; and a third person was in their 70s and from the South Central zone. The fourth person was in their 60s, however their zone of residence is pending.

There are 173 people in hospital; 37 people are in the ICU.

According to the province, labs identified 222 more variant cases.

