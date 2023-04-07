$26K in drugs seized during arrest of Cambridge man

Brantford police have arrested a Cambridge man, who was wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants, and seized more than $26,000 in drugs.

They say members of their High Enforcement Action Team (H.E.A.T.) determined that the man was travelling by taxi, in the area of King George Road and Dunsdon Street, on Thursday.

When officers pulled the taxi over the man ran away, but after a short chase, he was arrested.

A search was conducted and police found approximately 62.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, approximately 12 grams of suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash.

The street value of the drugs is estimated at $26,240.

Police have charged Tyrell Horvath-Jackson, 24, with possession and failure to comply with a judicial release order.