27 deaths and 488 hospitalizations recorded in province's first monthly COVID-19 report
There were 27 new deaths reported in the province’s first monthly COVID-19 report for the period of July 17 to Aug. 13.
In that time, there were 1,524 new confirmed cases or an average of 381 per week, which is up from the previous update of 209 average cases per week during June 26 to July 16.
There were 488 hospital admissions, or 122 on average per week, which is also up from the last update of 88 on average per week.
There were 46 confirmed outbreaks, compared to three in the last update.
Omicron sublineages BA.4 and BA.5 are the dominant sublineages in the province.
As of Aug. 13, there have been 89 Remdesivir prescriptions filled, and as of Aug.14, there have been 789 courses of Paxlovoid dispensed by pharmacies.
Of the population 18 and older, 44.8 per cent have received at least three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
People 18-years-old and older are now eligible for a second booster dose, as of Aug.15, as long as they have received their first dose at least four months ago.
For the full report, click here.
