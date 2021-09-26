27 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Waterloo Region

Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 27 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The latest update brings the region to 19,590 total cases, including 19,119 resolved infections, 167 active cases and 298 deaths.

One new outbreak has been declared at Glencairn Public School, with six cases connected to the school. There are now 12 outbreaks in the region.

Officials reported four additional cases in children aged nine and younger, four more among youth 10 to 19 and four who are in their twenties.

Eight people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and five people are receiving care in an area intensive care unit.

Another 28 infections have been identified as the Delta variant. 6,333 variant of concern cases have been logged since the pandemic began.

Waterloo Region’s variant breakdown is as follows:

• 3,127 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

• 21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

• 98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

• 2,824 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

• 263 cases have had mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

The province confirmed 653 cases on Sunday.

Ontario now has 583,928 total cases, 568,633 resolved infections and 9,704 deaths.