27 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., 52 additional recoveries

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 27 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 52 more recoveries and no additional deaths.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (seven), Northwest (one), Saskatoon (eight); Regina (nine) and Southeast (one) zones. One new case is pending residence information.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 33. There are 396 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan as of Sunday.

There are 63 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province; ten of the patients are in the ICU.

Health care workers administered an additional 13,445 vaccine doses.

All residents age 12 and old are eligible to get the first dose of the vaccine and are eligible to get the second shot after 28 days.

The province is no longer sending out COVID-19 news releases on weekends, though updated information is available on the province’s online dashboard.