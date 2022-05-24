27 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, three deaths over the weekend

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 27 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

While there were no new COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, the MLHU reported a total of three deaths over the Victoria Day long weekend.

On Saturday, the MLHU reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths. There were 26 new cases and one new death reported on Sunday, while the holiday Monday saw 19 new COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 41 inpatients with COVID-19. No patients are being cared for in adult ICU or in paediatric critical care. However, LHSC is caring for five or fewer patients with COVID-19 in children’s hospital.

There is an ongoing level two outbreak at University Hospital U7 clinical neurosciences, while at St. Joseph's, there is also an ongoing outbreak at the Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building.

According to the LHSC, there are currently 75 staff members out sick with COVID-19, while at St. Joseph’s, 34 workers are out sick.

There have been a total of 389 deaths in the region.