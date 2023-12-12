27 Ottawa drivers charged with impaired driving offences over the weekend

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) has charged 27 drivers in the city of Ottawa with impaired driving-related offences between Thursday evening and Monday morning.

A total of 845 drivers have been charged with impaired-related offences so far this year, compared to 857 in 2022.

An impaired-driving charge is laid when a person is driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more, driving with over 5 nanograms of THC or refuse to provide a breath sample.

"Let’s all do our part to keep our roads and community safe this holiday season," the Ottawa Police said on X.

In addition to regular stops for impaired driving across the city, police are also setting up "Festive RIDE" checkpoints.

OPS posted to social media Tuesday to share the results of RIDE checks this past weekend as the holiday season ramps up.

1050 cars were stopped at OPS RIDE checkpoints this weekend and 31 drivers provided samples to roadside screening devices.

Four drivers were given warnings and one was given an impaired driving charge at one of the RIDE checkpoints.

The minimum consequences for drivers convicted of impaired driving according to police are:

A one-year ignition interlock condition upon reinstatement (up to three years for repeat offenders)

$550 penalty

Alcohol assessment and education

Minimum fine paid as part of federal consequences

Licence reinstatement fee

Increased insurance premiums ($5,000 annually for a minimum of three years)

Legal costs

Criminal record

Repeat offenders face greater consequences and longer licence suspensions.

Ottawa residents are encouraged by police to call 9-1-1 when they see someone they believe may be driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

