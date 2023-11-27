iHeartRadio

27 overdoses this month in Brantford-Brant


Some workplaces in Ontario are now required to carry a kit used to temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. A Naloxone anti-overdose kit is held in downtown Vancouver, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A public safety alert has been issued in Brantford-Brant after 27 drug overdoses and five deaths were reported between Nov. 1 and Nov. 27.

In a media release, the Brant County Health Unit said it’s a “higher number of drug poisonings than what is typical for a period of this length.”

They have not identified the drug, or drugs, responsible for these most recent incidents.

The health unit also shared the following advice:

  • Never use alone
  • If alone, call the National Overdose Response Service at 1-888-688-6677, and they will stay on the phone with you and call for help if needed
  • Go slow if using a new substance
  • Carry naloxone
