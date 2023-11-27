27 overdoses this month in Brantford-Brant

A public safety alert has been issued in Brantford-Brant after 27 drug overdoses and five deaths were reported between Nov. 1 and Nov. 27.

In a media release, the Brant County Health Unit said it’s a “higher number of drug poisonings than what is typical for a period of this length.”

They have not identified the drug, or drugs, responsible for these most recent incidents.

The health unit also shared the following advice: