27 patients being treated for COVID at LHSC, 195 hospital workers positive for the virus

The number of staff members at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) who have tested positive for COVID-19 has dipped.

On Monday, the hospital said 195 workers currently have the virus, versus 208 on Friday. Meanwhile, St. Joseph's Health Care is reporting 77 employees are infected with the virus.

LHSC is reporting 27 inpatients in hospital with COVID-19. There are currently 14 patients at LHSC being treated with the virus, and 13 being treated for COVID.

There are five or fewer are in the adult ICU, while there are no patients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital and none in pediatric critical care.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says there are 56 new lab-confirmed cases Monday, on top of 146 new cases over the weekend, 72 on Sunday and 74 Saturday.

There were no new deaths reported Monday or over the weekend. The death toll across the region remains at 358.

The health unit is reporting nine institutional outbreaks among long-term care, retirement homes and hospitals across the region, up one from Thursday.

Meanwhile, the province recorded four new deaths Monday as the test positivity rate for COVID-19 jumped to nearly 18 per cent on Monday.

The last time it was this high in Ontario was in late January.