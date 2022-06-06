27-year-old arrested in relation to shooting in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, N.B.
An Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, N.B. man has been arrested in relation to a shooting that occurred in the area on Thursday.
Around 1:15 p.m., the Neguac RCMP responded to a disturbance at a house on Algonquin Road.
Police say upon arrival, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound with potentially life-threatening injuries. The suspect had fled the scene.
During the investigation, officers located a prohibited weapon and identified a suspect. Around 3:45 p.m., police say Dylan Dedam, 27, was arrested near Condo Court in a wooded area without incident.
According to police, Dedam appeared in Miramichi Provincial Court on Friday and had been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.
"We want to take a moment to thank the community of Esgenoôpetitj First Nation for their cooperation during this incident," said Sgt. Jason LeBlanc with the Neguac RCMP in a news release.
Dedam is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Tuesday.
The investigation is ongoing.
