27-year-old arrested in relation to shooting in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, N.B.

An Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, N.B. man has been arrested in relation to a shooting that occurred in the area on Thursday.

Around 1:15 p.m., the Neguac RCMP responded to a disturbance at a house on Algonquin Road.

Police say upon arrival, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound with potentially life-threatening injuries. The suspect had fled the scene.

During the investigation, officers located a prohibited weapon and identified a suspect. Around 3:45 p.m., police say Dylan Dedam, 27, was arrested near Condo Court in a wooded area without incident.

According to police, Dedam appeared in Miramichi Provincial Court on Friday and had been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

"We want to take a moment to thank the community of Esgenoôpetitj First Nation for their cooperation during this incident," said Sgt. Jason LeBlanc with the Neguac RCMP in a news release.

Dedam is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.