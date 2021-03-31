27-year-old man charged after police break up house party in Vaughan, Ont.

A 27-year-old is facing charges after police say he hosted a house party in Vaughan over the weekend.

York Regional Police say officers were called to a home in the area of Weston Road, south of Teston Road, at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, police say, they found more than 25 people inside and more in the backyard. According to police, none of the guests were wearing masks.

The organizer of the party, a 27-year-old male, was charged under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act and fined $750.

Indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 25 are currently prohibited in York Region, which is in the red zone of the province's tiered reopening framework. "All of the other occupants could have faced charges for being there," Const. Laura Nicolle said in an email sent to CP24 on Wednesday morning.

"People should be aware of that and not attend these gatherings but in this case officers used their discretion and only charged the homeowner who had arranged the event."

PARTY FOUL: Over the weekend, officers crashed a house party in Vaughan. We found over 25 people inside and more in the backyard. And not a mask in sight. A 27-year-old was charged under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, which carries a $750 fine. #BirthdayBummer