27-year-old man charged in Central LRT Station assault

A 27-year-old man faces several charges after a stabbing at the Central LRT Station platform on Wednesday evening.

Around 9:15 p.m., police say a 39-year-old man was seated with a group of people when he was approached by a group of females and the 27-year-old man.

"An altercation occurred between both groups, at which time the 39-year-old male was stabbed," the Edmonton Police Service said in a statement Friday.

The stabbed man tried to flee toward 101 Street but was stabbed several more times, EPS says.

He was later able to get away. Paramedics treated him for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Kody Levaughn Shortneck is charged with aggravated assault, possessing an offensive weapon dangerous to the public, failure to comply with a probation order, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.