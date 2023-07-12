27-year-old man charged in unprovoked assault at TTC subway station

A man has been charged in connection with an unprovoked attack at a TTC subway station last May that left one person injured.

Toronto police said they were called for a stabbing at Sheppard West Station on the morning of May 27.

An individual was walking inside the station when he “felt” he was being followed by an unknown man.

Police said the individual was assaulted by the man with an edged weapon. The suspect then fled the station.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, police announced that the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Worawut Choeipho, had been arrested. He is facing charges of possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon and two counts of breach of probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.