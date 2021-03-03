A 27-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a 2019 homicide in Saskatoon.

On Wednesday, through a disposable surgical mask, Devin Wesaquate pleaded guilty while shaking his head at Court of Queen's Bench in Saskatoon.

Wesaquate is one of four men accused in the death of 31-year-old Kevin Nataucappo on Sept. 22, 2019 at a home in the 100 block of Howell Ave.

Police were called to the home shortly after 5 a.m. for reports of an injured man.

Nataucappo was discovered injured and was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The facts around Wesaquate’s guilty plea, detailing the events of that morning in 2019, are protected under a publication ban because the co-accused’s matters are still before the courts.

The three other co-accused are Mohamad Al-Zawahreh, 23, Darrell Dustyhorn, 37, and Destin Mosquito, 21.

All three are charged with manslaughter and break and enter. The three men are set to stand trial beginning March 15 in Saskatoon.

Through his defence lawyer Lisa Watson, Wesaquate told the court he was a father of two children, and at the time of the offence he was heavily intoxicated and turned to alcohol and substance abuse to cope with childhood trauma. The court heard both sets of Wesaquate’s grandparents and his father were in residential schools, and Wesaquate was in foster care until age 13.

Since being taken into custody for the crime, Watson told the court her client was trying to better himself learning about restorative justice and improving his literacy while in jail. Watson added her client has a strong family support system. Wesaquate’s grandmother and aunt were in the courtroom for his sentencing.

“My client wanted to take responsibility for his involvement in this offence, we did that today,” Watson said. “He’s very appreciative of his family support and he’s hopeful for the future. You heard in court he expressed his regret and his remorse for the victim’s family as well.”

When given a chance to address the court, Wesaquate said he wanted to let the Natacauppo family know he is taking responsibility for what happened and he deeply regrets his involvement.

In a joint submission, which was accepted by Justice Gerald Albright, the Crown and defence sought a five-year prison term for Wesaquate, less 795 days, or two years, credited from remand.

Wesaquate must also abide by a 10-year firearms ban.