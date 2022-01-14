27-year-old missing woman found safe: CK police

Chatham-Kent police officers say a missing 27-year-old woman has been found safe.

Police reported Friday morning that Brittany Legue had been located.

Officers and family members say they were concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Mark VanderGriendt at markvan@chatham-kent.ca or 519- 4360-6600 extension #207. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.