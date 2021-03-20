RCMP have arrested a Frog Lake resident for driving while impaired, without a valid licence and insurance.

According to a press release sent Friday, Elk Point RCMP received a call on March 12 about an impaired driver at the Frog Lake gas station.

RCMP located the vehicle pulling out of the gas station and onto Highway 897. A traffic stop was conducted where the woman provided a breath sample.

While conducting the traffic stop, RCMP say they observed two toddlers in the back seat of the vehicle who were not seated in a proper child car seat.

The driver was brought back to the Elk Point detachment where RCMP said she provided further breath samples that were three times above the legal limit.

27-year-old Jacinda Oxebin was charged by RCMP for the following:

operation of a motor vehicle while impaired;

operation while impaired with alcohol with over 80 milligram per cent;

driving an uninsured motor vehicle on highway;

driving while unauthorized; and

operating a motor vehicle without a valid certificate of registration.

RCMP said Oxebin was released from custody and is set to appear at St. Paul provincial court on June 17.

Mounties encourage anyone who sees an impaired driver to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).