27-year-old woman discovered dead on Eden Valley First Nation

The RCMP's Major Crimes Unit (MCU) is investigating after a 27-year-old woman died Monday.

On April 5, Turner Valley RCMP responded to a call about a sudden death from the Eden Valley First Nation, where they discovered the deceased woman.

The MCU and the RCMP's Forensic Identification Unit were called in to investigate. An autopsy has been completed, with the cause and manner of death still under investigation.

The MCU continue to investigate the circumstances that led up to the woman's death.