27-year-old worker dies after incident at Leamington greenhouse: OPP
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a 27-year-old worker died in an incident at a greenhouse in Leamington.
Essex County OPP and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a workplace incident on Mersea Road 8 at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
OPP say investigation has determined a 27-year-old individual was working on a greenhouse when they fell to the ground sustaining serious injuries.
The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Ministry of Labour was contacted.
