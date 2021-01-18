The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 270 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in the region on Sunday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 11,022 confirmed cases of the virus, including 8,055 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

20 cases are outbreak related

9 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

3 cases are community acquired

238 cases are still being investigated

There are 2,172 cases considered currently active. The health unit says 120 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are hospitalized, including 18 people in the ICU.

According to WECHU there are 48 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex:

21 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes are in COVID-19 Outbreak

23 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak

3 COVID-19 Hospital Outbreaks

1 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 255.

