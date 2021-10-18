279 new COVID-19 cases in Sask.

The Saskatchewan government reported 279 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, along with four additional deaths.

One person who died was in the 40-59 age range, one was age 60-79 and two were in the 80+ age group. The four deaths bring the province’s total to 785. Eighty-five people have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of October.

The new cases are in the Far North West (three), Far North East (15), North West (17), North Central (30), North East (five), Saskatoon (69), Central West (six), Central East (32), Regina (50), South West (19), South Central (12) and South East (12) zones. Nine new cases have pending residence information.

Of the 279 new infections, 216 – or 77 per cent – are in unvaccinated people, including 64 cases in kids under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

There are 3,670 active cases in the province, down from 4,658 last Monday. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 319, the lowest number since Sept. 5.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are 335 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, including 85 in the ICU – breaking the record of 84 patients set Sunday.

Of the 335 patients, 254 – 76 per cent – were not fully vaccinated.

Premier Scott Moe confirmed Monday morning the province will send six ICU patients to Ontario and request staffing assistance from the federal government in an effort to lessen the stress on Saskatchewan’s healthcare system.

VACCINATIONS

The province reported 2,100 more COVID-19 shots have been given since the last update, that number includes 711 first doses and 1,389 second. To date, 1,626,382 total shots have been given in Saskatchewan and 768,183 people are fully vaccinated.