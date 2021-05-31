$28.8M Winnipeg St. overpass construction project begins

A two-year, $28.8 million construction project on the Winnipeg Street North overpass has officially begun.

The project will replace the current structure and will improve the existing interchange and nearby roadways. A new overpass will be built on the west side of the one that current exists and will be modified to improve traffic flow, pedestrian connectivity and safety.

“This major project to rebuild the overpass and re-align Winnipeg Street North will provide a safer and efficient roadway, supporting the future growth of residential, commercial and industrial developments in the area,” Sandra Masters, the mayor of Regina, said in a press release. “Through this collaborative investment, we are helping to encouraging economic activity.”

The project is funded by the Government of Canada, the Government of Saskatchewan and the City of Regina.

Additional enhancements will be made in the area to street lighting, new traffic signals, extra turning lanes, widened roadways and more.

The City of Regina said Winnipeg Street sees approximately 15,000 to 18,000 cars per day.

As of Monday, traffic will be reduced to 60 km/h in both directions of Ring Road between McDonald Street and Broad Street.