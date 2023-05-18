28 charges laid in spree of carjackings, crashes in Edmonton and more expected: police

A man who allegedly caused a number of crashes and committed violent carjackings in Edmonton on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday is facing more than two dozen charges.

On Thursday, police announced Michael Russell Lariviere, 44, has been charged with 28 offences, including:

Seven counts of using an imitation firearm to commit an offence

Six counts of robbery

Four counts of failing to stop at an accident

Three counts of assault with a weapon

Two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Possession of a dangerous weapon

Flight from a Peace Officer

Assault causing bodily harm

Dangerous driving causing bodily harm

Two breaches

Lariviere is accused in four hit-and-run collisions, the carjackings of a white Ram truck and a red Ram truck, two attempted carjackings, and four robberies.

At one point on Tuesday evening, officers caught up with the suspect and shot at him, but he reportedly got back into his vehicle and drove away.

A video taken by a victim in one of the incidents Lariviere is accused of shows a red pickup ramming the victim's vehicle multiple times on Anthony Henday Drive on Wednesday morning.

The victims told CTV News Edmonton the truck hit their car 20 times before it was totaled.

Lariviere was taken into custody in the area of 66 Street and 23 Avenue on Wednesday morning after the red Ram truck he was driving crashed into some trees.

At least two people were injured as a result of the crime spree.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

On Wednesday, it was announced the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team would investigate the police shooting, but the Edmonton Police Service says on the direction of the director of ASIRT, it will be taking over the investigation with ASIRT providing oversight.