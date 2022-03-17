28 COVID-19 related deaths, 832 lab cases reported March 6-12

Twenty-eight COVID-19 related deaths and 832 new laboratory confirmed cases were announced by the province in its update for the week of March 6-12.

A total of 299 people are currently in hospital, down from 336 in last week’s report.

Of those 299, 134 were admitted for a COVID related illness, 156 had an incidental COVID-19 infection and nine are under investigation. There are currently 18 people in ICUs down from 24 in the previous report.

There were 350 new lineage results reported this week. Of the 350 variants of concern identified by whole genome sequencing, 99.7 per cent were identified as Omicron.

A total of 6,826 laboratory tests were performed which reflects 5.7 tests per 1,000 population, according to the province.

Of the 832 newly lab confirmed cases the Saskatoon zone was responsible for 229, the Regina region recorded 137.

In a release the province also said that receiving a third dose of vaccine continues to be the best way to prevent serious outcomes and death from COVID-19.

More than 19.2 million rapid antigen test kits have been distributed around Saskatchewan, kits are currently available at 630 locations around the province.