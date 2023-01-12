28 drivers charged during holiday checkstop program: police

Nearly 30 drivers were charged over the 2022 holiday season as a result of the Winnipeg Police Service’s Festive Season Checkstop Program.

The police service releases the results of the program on Thursday, saying that officers stopped a total of 2,929 cars during high-visibility setups.

During these stops, police found 75 drivers who were under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and were consequently processed by police.

As part of the checkstop program, officers conducted 481 roadside breath tests. Forty-seven of these tests produced readings that led to immediate roadside driving prohibitions.

According to the Winnipeg police, 28 drivers were charged with criminal impaired driving-related offences as a result of the program. One-third of those charged were involved in crashes, including one that involved a death.

The average blood alcohol concentration was 140 mg per cent, with the highest being 270 mg per cent.

The average age of the drivers found to be under the influence was 36 years old. The youngest person was 18 and the oldest was 66. Of these drivers, 56 were men and 19 were women.

Police note that officers handed out 96 traffic offence tickets during the checkstop program.