The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 28 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in the region on Monday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,014 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,342 people who have recovered.

Here’s a breakdown of the new cases:

1 case is outbreak related

9 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

2 cases are community acquired

13 cases are still under investigation

WECHU says there are 290 cases are currently considered active.There are 41 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital including seven people in the ICU.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 382 people.

There are 10 outbreaks in the region, including two at LTC and retirement homes, four at workplaces, two community outbreaks and two hospital outbreaks.

