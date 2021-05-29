28 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Saturday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 426 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,512 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,855 people who have recovered.

Breakdown of new cases:

11 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

10 cases are community acquired

7 cases are still under investigation

Outbreaks in the region:

8 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

There are 15 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital with four people are in the ICU.

There are 231 cases considered active, of those cases 120 have been identified as Variants of Concern (VOC) and 111 are non-VOC.

According to the health unit, 1,735 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated: