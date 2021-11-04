Ottawa sees highest one-day COVID-19 case count in nearly two weeks

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the highest one-day increase in nearly two weeks.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa.

Since the first case in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 30,955 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 604 deaths.

The 30 new cases on Thursday follows 22 new cases on Wednesday and 20 cases on Tuesday. The 30 cases is the highest one-day case count since 36 new cases on Oct. 23.

Provincewide, officials reported 438 new cases and five more deaths from the virus.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average is at 383, up from 366 this time last week. The positivity rate is 1.7 per cent.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 438 new cases reported Thursday across Ontario, 279 involve people who are not vaccinated or who have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 234 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 177 who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Of the 130 patients in Ontario ICUs, 15 are fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 27 to Nov. 2): 16.7 (up from 16.6)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 27 to Nov. 2): 1.4 per cent (down from 1.5 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.98

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 833,515 (+716)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 800,305 (+1,204)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 193 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, up from 186 active cases on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 19 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,158.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 11 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday, up from 10 patients on Wednesday. There are currently no patients with COVID-19 in Ottawa area hospitals.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 1

50-59: 0

60-69: 2

70-79: 1

80-89: 3

90+: 3

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Three new cases (2,897 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (4,123 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Seven new case (6,908 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (4,751 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Six new cases (4,070 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,550 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (2,085 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Three new case (1,153 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (879 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (536 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 844

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,486

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 108

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 2,161 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Tuesday.

There were 3,247 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Monday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Four new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Two new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 17 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

No community outbreaks

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (Nine elementary schools, one secondary school, one child care centre)

École élémentaire publique Charlotte Lemieux (Oct. 14)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Oct. 19)

Grandir Ensemble child care George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 20)

École élémentaire publique Des Sentiers (Oct. 21)

École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 22)

Queen Elizabeth Public School (Oct. 27)

École élémentaire catholique Des Pionniers (Oct. 27)

École élémentaire publique Michaëlle-Jean (Oct. 28)

Barrhaven Public School (Oct. 3)

Immaculata High School (Nov. 1)

Connaught Public School (Nov. 2)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: