28 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 414 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,596 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,796 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 4 cases are community acquired
- 11 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 11 cases are outbreak related
- 13 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 8 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 2 community outbreak
- 1 long-term care or retirement home is in COVID-19 outbreak
- 0 school is in outbreak.
There are 14 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 5 people are in the ICU. The health unit website says 970 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- 144,034 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 13,945 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine