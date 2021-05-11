28 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, two new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Tuesday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 419 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,865 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,117 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 9 cases are community acquired
- 14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 7 cases are outbreak related
- 5 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 6 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 1 community outbreak