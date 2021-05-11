28 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, two new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 419 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,865 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,117 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

9 cases are community acquired

14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

7 cases are outbreak related

5 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION: