Ottawa Public Health is reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the 28th straight day with fewer than 100 cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

One new death linked to novel coronavirus was also reported.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 14,151 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 435 deaths.

Ottawa Public Health's daily COVID-19 dashboard shows Ottawa's positivity rate increased to 1.8 per cent for the period of Feb. 10 to 16, while the cases per 100,000 jumped to 32.1.

The 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday follows 67 new cases on Wednesday and 31 new cases on Tuesday.

The last time Ottawa Public Health reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 was Jan. 21, when 180 new cases of COVID-19 were announced.

Across Ontario, there are 1,038 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Health officials said there are 376 new cases in Toronto, 142 in Peel Region and 122 in York Region

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa is in "Orange-Restrict" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 32.1 (up from 31.6 on Wednesday and 29.3 cases on Tuesday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.8 per cent (Feb. 10-16)

Reproduction number: 1.08 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The Orange-Restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Feb. 17

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 40,395*

COVID-19 doses received: 39,100

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 445 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down slightly from the 447 active cases on Wednesday.

OPH added 47 newly resolved cases to its dashboard on Wednesday. A total of 13,271 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 18 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications and three are in intensive care.

Of the people in hospital, one is under the age of 10, two are in their 40s (one is in the ICU), two are in their 50s, three are in their 60s, four are in their 70s (one is in the ICU), and six are in their 80s (one is in the ICU).

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (1,043 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Nine new case (1,742 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 18 new cases (3,029 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (1,983 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Eight new cases (1,846 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (1,705 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (1,034 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (633 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (691 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (442 total cases)

Unknown: (3 cases total)

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Eight new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Three new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,273 COVID-19 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Feb. 16.

A total 4,409 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 25 hours.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 23 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There is a new COVID-19 outbreak at St. Patrick's High School. Two students have tested positive for the virus.

The COVID-19 outbreaks at Bishop Hamilton Montessori School and Playtime Daycare Centre are over.

There are six active community outbreaks, two are linked to retail workplaces, two are linked to health workplaces, one is linked to a corporate/office setting and one is linked to a distribution centre.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre educatif La Clementine (École Marie-Curie) Charles H. Hulse Public School CityView – Home Child Care – 32814 CityView – Home Child Care – 32912 St. Patrick's High School (NEW)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Carlingwood Retirement Extendicare Starwood Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Group Home – 32432 Group Home – 32782 Maison Acceuil Sagesse Manoir Marochel Montfort Long-term Care Centre Peter D. Clark Residence St. Louis Shelter - 28778 Shelter - 29677 Shelter - 29770 Shelter - 29860 Shelter - 32620 Supported Independent Living – 32891 The Edinburgh Retirement Residence Villa Marconi

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).