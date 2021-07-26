28-year-old from Surrey killed in Kelowna crash; B.C. Mounties, coroner investigating

Mounties and BC Coroners Service are investigating a crash that killed a 28-year-old driver in Kelowna over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Springfield and Burtch roads at about 3 a.m. Sunday after a single-vehicle collision.

In a news release, RCMP said a black Chevrolet Corvette, which had two people inside, was "extensively damaged."

The driver, who was from Surrey, was declared dead at the scene. A female passenger, also 28, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“The Kelowna RCMP wish to thank the public for their patience while Springfield Road remained closed, as our investigators were on scene to collect evidence to assist in determining the cause of the collision,” said Const. Solana Paré in the news release.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to friends and family affected by this tragic collision.”

Police said the crash is still under investigation, but it's believed speed was a factor.

"Our initial investigation shows a dark coloured vehicle passing through the scene a short time after the collision," said Sgt. Mark Booth in the release.

"We have not been able to identify the vehicle yet, and are asking the occupants to contact us."

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call investigators at 250-762-3300.