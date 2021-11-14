28-year-old man dead following ATV crash in Ascension, P.E.I.
A 28-year-old man has died following an ATV crash in Ascension, Prince Edward Island.
West Prince RCMP, Island EMS, and the Tignish Fire Department responded to a report of an ATV crash on Palmer Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police believe the crash occurred when the driver of the ATV lost control and rolled over. The driver and sole occupant of the ATV died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
His name has not been released but police say he is from Nail Pond, P.E.I.
RCMP are interested in speaking to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have information regarding a second ATV that was present at the time of the crash.
The Prince Edward Island Coroner's Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.
-
CPR month marked by Hanley volunteer fire chief resuscitating a 67-year-old manOn Nov. 5, at around 2:30 p.m. a call came into Medavie Health Services for a 67-year-old man in cardian arrest in the town of Hanley, about 65 kilometres south of Saskatoon. A family member of the patient had begun performing CPR. It took Les Kroeger and another volunteer firefighters four minutes to respond to the call.
-
Floods, slides close highways in B.C. Interior as atmospheric river drenches provinceTwo highways in B.C.'s Interior were closed Sunday due to debris on the roadway as a result of the heavy rain hitting the province this weekend.
-
COVID-19 pandemic increasing risk of anxiety, and therefore heart disease: studyA new study shows nearly 40 per cent of patients are reporting symptoms of depression that worsened throughout the pandemic, placing them at higher risk for heart disease.
-
'It's heartbreaking': Drug overdose deaths in Manitoba on track to set grim recordNearly 200 Manitobans have died of drug overdoses in the first half of 2021, and advocates say if the deaths continue the province will set a grim record.
-
Excessive workloads hurting veterans and staff, former case manager allegesA former case manager with Veterans Affairs Canada is speaking out about the overwhelming caseloads, lack of support and toxic work environment that she says are putting severely disabled veterans at risk.
-
Toronto could see its first snowfall of the season tonightToronto could see its first snowfall of the season on Sunday evening as part of a larger forecast of widespread snowfall across Southern Ontario.
-
110 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask. following issue with testing dataSaskatchewan confirmed 110 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, This case total was impacted by a government data issue.
-
Vaccination deadline for public servants, first full week of LRT being back, and Gatineau's new council: Five stories to watch this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.
-
'Optimistic for a cure'; Banting House and Diabetics celebrate World Diabetes DayJennifer Randall is celebrating her 35th "Diaversary" Monday.