28-year-old mother wins 'the big one' with instant lottery ticket jackpot
A 28-year-old mother was shocked to learn she won nearly $65,000 with an instant lottery ticket she bought while picking up a few things at the Circle K on Wellington Street in Aurora.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Athelma O'Brien-Needham of Aurora decided to try her luck with Poker Lotto All In and won $59,904.60, plus another $5,000 on the instant portion, bringing her total winnings to $64,904.60.
While watching the screen, she was shocked to see a royal flush, and though she expected to win big, she didn't imagine she would win the entire jackpot.
"I was in shock. I just wanted to run home with my golden ticket," she said while picking up her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"I feel very fortunate," she said.
She said that when her fiancé arrived home, she showed him the ticket, which "turned his bad day around completely."
O'Brien-Needham plans to invest her winnings, possibly take a vacation, purchase a hot tub, and "take time to think it over before making any big decisions."
-
Candlelight vigil held for slain Calgary womanAn emotional candlelight vigil was held on Thursday night at the scene where a Calgary woman's body was found.
-
Group provides tents to Downtown Eastside campers after crackdownA day after the City of Vancouver began dismantling the encampment on East Hastings Street, new tents were being handed out for free.
-
Risk of lead poisoning, cadmium exposure prompt recalls of children's jewelry sold in CanadaHealth Canada has issued two recall notices warning parents about chemical hazards of two brands of children's jewelry.
-
Wasaga Beach woman turning 101 says basics are key to her successThe secret to a long life is a healthy diet and exercise, says a Wasaga Beach woman marking her 101st birthday.
-
First responders help both animals and humans during minor Bracebridge fireWorking sprinklers and quick thinking by staff and emergency responders led to no injuries, human or animal, after a minor fire at a Bracebridge retirement residence Thursday evening.
-
‘She has a lot to offer this world’: Woman struggling on the street dealing with critical injuries after an early morning fireWarmer weather should bring welcome relief for those who sleep rough, but recent events highlight the dangers of that world. The last two days have seen serious injuries to two people and a close call for a third.
-
Kitchener Rangers sweep Windsor Spitfires to advance to next round of playoffsThe Kitchener Rangers bested the Windsor Spitfires 5-1 in Game 4 of their matchup Wednesday evening, advancing the Rangers to the second round of OHL playoffs.
-
'Come on Mother Nature, give us a little break,' weather forecasters sayWhile the snowstorm south of the border could have been worse, forecasters say the severity of flooding all depends on what happens in the next few days.
-
'It's not safe': Officials say they're working on solutions for worrisome homeless campThe city of Abbotsford is working with the province to address the growing number of people experiencing homelessness in the municipality.