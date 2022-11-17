28-year-old Ontario woman 'in pure shock' after huge Lotto Max win

A 28-year-old Ontario woman who just won a huge Lotto Max prize says she was in “pure shock” and assumed it had to be fake.

Stephanie Powell-Larsen won $100,000 in the June 7, LOTTO MAX draw, the OLG said in a news release earlier this month.

“[I] thought, no way I just won the lottery – this has to be fake,” Powell-Larsen said as she held her cheque in Toronto.

“I was in pure shock,” she added.

The Hamilton local said she’s been a regular lottery player ever since she turned of age to enter.

When she shared the news with her parents, Powell-Larsen said their reaction was completely blank.

“They were so surprised they just stood still,” she said.

The first purchase on her list is a new car and the rest of the winnings she’s planning on putting into savings.

Powell-Larsen’s winning ticket was bought at the Mini Mart on Dundas Street in Woodstock.

News of such a young winner comes on the heels of a 93-year-old Ontario man who won $1 million in September.

“My son was checking my tickets for me, and he came into the living room and said, 'By the way, you just won a million bucks,’” Thomas Gibson, from Richmond Hill, said at the time.

"It feels fantastic. I would dream about this moment every time I bought a ticket,” he said.