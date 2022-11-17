28-year-old Ontario woman 'in pure shock' after huge Lotto Max win
A 28-year-old Ontario woman who just won a huge Lotto Max prize says she was in “pure shock” and assumed it had to be fake.
Stephanie Powell-Larsen won $100,000 in the June 7, LOTTO MAX draw, the OLG said in a news release earlier this month.
“[I] thought, no way I just won the lottery – this has to be fake,” Powell-Larsen said as she held her cheque in Toronto.
“I was in pure shock,” she added.
The Hamilton local said she’s been a regular lottery player ever since she turned of age to enter.
When she shared the news with her parents, Powell-Larsen said their reaction was completely blank.
“They were so surprised they just stood still,” she said.
The first purchase on her list is a new car and the rest of the winnings she’s planning on putting into savings.
Powell-Larsen’s winning ticket was bought at the Mini Mart on Dundas Street in Woodstock.
News of such a young winner comes on the heels of a 93-year-old Ontario man who won $1 million in September.
“My son was checking my tickets for me, and he came into the living room and said, 'By the way, you just won a million bucks,’” Thomas Gibson, from Richmond Hill, said at the time.
"It feels fantastic. I would dream about this moment every time I bought a ticket,” he said.
-
UBC studying the effects of living with parents in your 30sThe University of British Columbia is seeking 50 adult volunteers, who still live with their parents, to help study the effects of living at home.
-
Country star helps raise awareness for grieving kidsA local shelter committed to helping children struggling with challenging times got a big boost of star power support Thursday evening on Children's Grief Awareness Day.
-
Metchosin murder trial: Jury sees gruesome crime scene pictures, hears recording of phone callThe jury was shown a series of gruesome photos from the day 60-year-old Martin Payne was found dead in his Metchosin home on day four of the murder trial of Zachary Armitage and James Busch.
-
'We can't make them build a levee': Frustration over Nooksack River flooding on both sides of borderSumas Prairie farmer Dave Martens is frustrated by the lack of progress on addressing flooding from the Nooksack River in Washington State. So is the mayor of Sumas, Wash.
-
Industry on the upswing in ManitouwadgeManitouwadge is looking for a few new people to call neighbour. The small town in northern Ontario is seeing an upswing thanks to an increased demand for natural resources.
-
'Forming policy based on a catchy slogan': Questions about ABC Vancouver public safety plan persistA city councillor and the executive director of the BC Crisis Centre are among those raising questions about a motion that would allocate $6 million in funding to the hiring of more police officers and mental health nurses in Vancouver.
-
Mask-use harms among children debated as Calgary Board of Education posts high absenteeism ratesAs rapidly spreading respiratory illnesses are causing many Calgary students to miss school, Alberta's political leaders remain opposed to reintroducing mask mandates in schools, even saying they cause harm to children.
-
Frustrations mount as construction delayed along Fischer HallmanFrustrations over a delayed project to widen a major road in south Kitchener are starting to weigh on drivers.
-
Iranian students to hold protest Friday at University of Calgary against UNICEF's World Children's DayA group of Iranian students of the University of Calgary are holding an event to coincide with UNICEF's upcoming International Children's Day.