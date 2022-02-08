28-year-old woman charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed in Brampton

A 28-year-old woman is facing an attempted murder charge after a stabbing in Brampton yesterday.

On Monday, two women, who are not known to each other, were at the same store in the area of Kennedy Road and Queen Street at around 2 a.m, according to Peel police.

It is alleged that the suspect approached a woman in her 20’s and stabbed her, police said.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Police said her condition has since stabilized and her injuries are now considered non-life threatening.

The suspect was located inside the store and was taken into custody.

On Tuesday, police said Brampton resident Neha Sharma has been charged with attempted murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453–2121, extension 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).