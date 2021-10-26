28 years later, Winnipeg man finally gets his front curb fixed

A St. Vital man finally has something he has been waiting for after 28 years … a new curb.

Calvin Hawley lives along Tyrone Bay and back in January 1993, Hawley's curb was damaged by a snowplow during snow removal and it was only repaired last week.

"I remember the exact date, Jan. 26, 1993, and I discovered it at between five and six in the morning and I remember this clearly because that's the day, in the morning, that one of our sons was born," said Hawley.

He said he saw that the street had been cleared of snow and he noticed he would have to shovel some of it because it was blocking his driveway.

"That's when I discovered that a chunk was missing from our curb because as I'm shoveling I hit something that wasn't just snow and ice."

Hawley said he reported the damage a week later and was told crews would come along in the spring and fix it.

Winter turned into spring, spring into summer, and then fall came, and still nothing had been fixed. Hawley again phoned the city about the problem and he was once again crews would soon come to fix the issue.

"For a while, it was every few months that I would try and check-in and then it became a couple of years in between."

He said the calls turned from saying that crews would come to fix the curb to be told it would be fixed as part of a two- or seven-year plan, to then being told the city never received a report.

"After a while you just kind of get tired of chasing the tail," said Hawley.

"What really kind of set this off again was on the morning of Canada Day 2017, beautiful morning, my wife and I are sitting outside having a cup of coffee in the morning and this noise starts up in the bay."

The pair looked at what is happening and up the road, city crews are repairing a curb that Hawley said was not damaged as long as his was.

"That kind of just ticked me."

He called the city the next day, reported the problem again and he was given a tracking number for when the problem would be fixed.

"Low-and-behold, the target resolution date on my case was June 26, 2037. Twenty years in the future."

Hawley said he eventually contacted his councillor Brian Mayes and the pair had been working on getting the curb fixed for the past few years.

"So a couple of weeks ago, they showed up, we all on the bay went, 'Wow, I can't believe they're here, but fantastic that they are.'"

Hawley said he is extremely happy and thankful that the curb has been fixed and noted it looks good again.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for the city said it tries to inspect and repair damaged curbs as soon as possible if they are deemed hazardous and currently, 1,242 requests have been opened or are in the process of being fixed.