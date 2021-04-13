288 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Sask.; 328 variants of concern identified

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 288 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday.

Public Health Orders were also expanded, limiting gatherings to immediate households only province-wide. These changes take effect on Friday.

Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, and Health Minister Paul Merriman will provide a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

Of the two deaths, one person was in their 30s and the other was in their 60s. Both were from the Regina zone.

There are 202 people in hospital in the province related to COVID-19, including 41 people in intensive care.

The 288 new cases are located Far North West (four), North West (31), North Central (five), North East (three), Saskatoon (44), Central West (two), Central East (22), Regina (117), South West (18), South Central (17) and South East (17) zones. Eight cases are pending residence information.

A total of 280 recoveries were reported. Saskatchewan has 2,555 active cases.

Saskatchewan's seven-day average of daily new cases is 271, or 22.1 new cases per 100,000 population. This is the province's highest seven-day average reported since Jan. 24.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The province detected 328 more variants of concern on Tuesday.

The 3,813 total variant cases have been identified in the Far North West (eight), Far North East (two), North West (28), North Central (44), North East (three), Saskatoon (302), Central West (29), Central East (111), Regina (2,505), South West (40), South Central (329) and South East (371) zones. There are 41 variant cases pending location.

TESTS AND VACCINES

The province said 3,007 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Monday.

An additional 7,846 vaccines were administered, bringing the total number of shots given to 298,767.

The newly administered vaccines were distributed in the Far North West (40), Far North Central (one), Far North East (40), North West (137), North Central (311), North East (78), Saskatoon (1,632), Central West (339), Central East (589), Regina (2,742), South West (324), South Central (331) and South East (1,051).