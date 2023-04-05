29 charges laid following drugs and firearms search

Three people are facing a combined 29 charges after police found multiple firearms inside a Walpole Island home.

Lambton County OPP Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU), along with other OPP CSCU teams, the Crime Unit, Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit executed a search on Mar. 31 at a residence on Austin Road.

Police say three people were taken into custody and are now facing a number of drugs and weapons charges after officers found multiple guns on scene.

A 41-year-old Walpole Island resident is facing the following:

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (five counts)

Careless Storage of a Firearm (five counts)

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (two counts)

Possession of a schedule 1 substance (two counts)

Possession of property obtained by crime, under $5000 and,

Failure to comply with undertaking

A 34-year-old from Walpole Island has been charges with:

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (five counts)

Careless Storage of a Firearm (five counts)

Careless storage of ammunition

A 25-year-old, also of Walpole Island, has been charged with failure to comply with a release order.

