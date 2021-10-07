29 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on the eve of the Thanksgiving long weekend

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the eve of the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Thirteen of the 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the capital involve residents under the age of 20.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 30,145 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 598 deaths.

The 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday follows 25 cases on Wednesday, 43 cases on Tuesday and 31 on Monday.

Across Ontario, there are 587 new cases of novel coronavirus. Health officials say there are 119 cases in Toronto, 55 in Peel Region and 45 in Windsor-Essex.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 587 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Thursday, 423 cases involve residents who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

A total of 164 cases involve fully vaccinated individuals.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 134 of the 149 people in ICUs across the province are not fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 29 to Oct. 5): 31.5 (down from 32.4)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 29 to Oct. 5): 1.9 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.99

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 819,399 (+734)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 773,763 (+1,735)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 84 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 339 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, down from 360 active cases on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 50 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 29,208.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are seven people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday, down from nine on Wednesday.

There are four people in ICUs.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 0

40-49: 1 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 2

60-69: 2 (2 in ICU)

70-79: 1 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 0

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Eight new cases (2,730 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Five new cases (3,982 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Five new cases (6,780 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (4,635 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (3,959 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,478 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (2,048 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,128 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new case (870 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 694 (+12)

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 10,650

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 105

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,645 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Oct. 5.

A total of 4,150 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 23 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 32 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Two new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Five new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Workplace – Manufacturing: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (9 elementary schools and four child care centres)

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Sept. 14)

Kars on the Rideau Public School (Sept. 21)

Centre Parascolaire Alpha (Sept. 23)

St. Benedict Elementary School (Sept. 24)

Grandir Ensemble – Ecole Marius Barbeau (child care) (Sept. 25)

École élémentaire Francojeunesse (Sept. 26)

Licensed home daycare – Russell Heights 2 (Sept. 27)

École élémentaire publique Jeanne-Sauve (Oct. 1)

École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-des-Champs (Oct. 3)

Assumpton Catholic Elementary School (Oct. 3)

Pleasant Park Public School (Oct. 4)

École élémentaire publique Mauril-Belanger (Oct. 4)

Vincent Massey Public School (Oct. 4)

École élémentaire publique L'Odyssee (Oct. 5)

Dr. F. J. McDonald Catholic elementary school (Oct. 6) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: