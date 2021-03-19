The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in the region on Friday.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,534 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,854 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 3 cases are outbreak related
- 6 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 2 case is community acquired
- 18 cases are still under investigation
WECHU says 279 cases are considered active. There are 41 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex, two are the B.1.1.7 variant first reported in the United Kingdom while the others are unknown.
There are 21 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital including four people in the ICU.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 401 people.
There are 11 outbreaks in the region, including five at workplaces, four community outbreaks, and two in long-term care and retirement homes.