The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in the region on Friday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,534 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,854 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

3 cases are outbreak related

6 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

2 case is community acquired

18 cases are still under investigation

WECHU says 279 cases are considered active. There are 41 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex, two are the B.1.1.7 variant first reported in the United Kingdom while the others are unknown.

There are 21 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital including four people in the ICU.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 401 people.

There are 11 outbreaks in the region, including five at workplaces, four community outbreaks, and two in long-term care and retirement homes.