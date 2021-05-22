29 new COVID-19 cases reported by WECHU Saturday, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Saturday as the province allows some outdoor activities like tennis and golf.
The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 424 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,322 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,554 people who have recovered.
HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
10 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
10 cases are community acquired
2 cases outbreak related
7 cases are still under investigation.
There are 344 cases that are currently active, including 184 identified as Variants of Concern.
WECHU says 16 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in the hospital and one is in the ICU.
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
10 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
1 community outbreak
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
221,839 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
203,879 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
17,960 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
A total of 239,799 doses have been administered to WEC residents.