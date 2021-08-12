29 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, hospitalizations remain the same
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but the number of people in the hospital with the virus remains the same.
There is one person with a confirmed case in a local hospital. Windsor Regional Hospital says there is an increase in demand for COVID-19 tests.
There are 165 active cases:
- 78 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active
- 87 non-VOC cases are active
The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 437 people.
There are two workplace outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,106 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,504 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 10 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 9 cases are community acquired
- 10 cases are still under investigation
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 292,453 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 30,547 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 261,906 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 554,359 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 77.1% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 69.0% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.