29 surrendered cats and kittens being cared for by BC SPCA

More than two dozen cats and kittens have been surrendered to the BC SPCA from a property in Powell River on the Sunshine Coast.

The BC SPCA said the 21 cats and eight kittens — many underweight with some other health concerns — are now receiving care.

“There were concerns about the number of cats on the property,” BC SPCA senior officer for protection and stakeholder relations Eileen Drever said in a news release Thursday.

“The owners did the right thing and asked for assistance, and we were happy to help.”

The animal welfare organization said caring for the felines has been a team effort.

“Just to make space for the intake of these cats at the Powell River location, 16 cats and kittens had to be transferred to the Sunshine Coast animal centre,” Tara Daniels, manager of the BC SPCA’s Powell River location said in the release.

Fifteen of the 29 surrendered cats and kittens remain in Powell River, while the others have been transferred to various BC SPCA locations on Vancouver Island.

“Four were transferred to Comox, five to Parksville, and another five to Nanaimo,” said Daniels. “It’s not uncommon for teams from multiple centres to work together when we have a large intake of animals. Our priority is to ensure every animal is provided the best care for their needs.”

One of the kittens, named Pinky, was immediately taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment.

“Many of the cats appeared underweight and had obvious eye issues,” said Daniels. “They are currently receiving veterinary care for their health issues, including upper respiratory infections, eye and dental problems, along with some congenital conditions.”

Two of the cats surrendered were pregnant and have given birth to four kittens while in the BC SPCA’s care.

The BC SPCA said the cats and kittens are not currently available for adoption, but they will be once they’re healthy enough.