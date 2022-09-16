29 vehicles taken off road as police crack down on unsafe commercial truck operators in Richmond
A commercial vehicle enforcement operation in Richmond has led to dozens of violation tickets being issued and 29 trucks being taken off the road, according to Mounties.
In a news release Friday, Richmond RCMP said officers conducted the operation on Monday, which resulted in 62 violation tickets being issued under the Motor Vehicle Act, Motor Vehicle Act Regulations and Commercial Transport Act.
Thirty-three commercial vehicles were inspected during that time, 29 of which were placed out of service.
"A commercial vehicle is placed out of service when the vehicle or load it's carrying needs to be fixed immediately," Mounties said in the release.
The operation is part of the Lower Mainland Commercial Vehicle Enforcement initiative, where multiple agencies join together to conduct enforcement in various jurisdictions, including Richmond.
"Being part of this initiative is extremely important to us as commercial vehicles can cross through multiple cities throughout the Lower Mainland in one day," said Cpl. Rob Park. "These vehicles are often carrying large and heavy loads which if not properly secured, pose a significant risk to the public."
