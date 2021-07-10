29-year-old Colchester County, N.S. man dies following single-vehicle collision

Police in Nova Scotia are investigating after a 29-year-old Colchester County man died in a collision on Highway 2.

Around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning Colchester County District RCMP was notified of a motor vehicle collision in Highland Village.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found a car had been travelling on Highway 2, when it left the roadway and struck a pole, according to police.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, said the report.

A collision reconstructionist is currently on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Highway 2 is expected to be closed for a number of hours.