29-year-old driver dead after crash on Toronto highway

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a crash on Highway 427 in Etobicoke Saturday evening that left one driver dead.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes of the highway near Finch Avenue.

Police said the crash resulted in a 29-year-old driver being ejected from their vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but police said witnesses reported that the driver was racing with another car before the incident.

Police are looking to speak to the driver of the second vehicle, which they believe was a white Honda S2000. They added that the vehicles did not make contact during the apparent racing.

Police are also asking anyone else who has information to contact investigators at 416-235-4981 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).