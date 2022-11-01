29-year-old man charged after weapons call arrest in Orillia.

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with an early morning weapons call in Orillia on Tuesday.

Provincial police say officers were called to the Coldwater Road and Albert Street area shortly before 4 a.m. after they say a person brandished what was believed to be a firearm.

Police closed neighbouring roads and surrounded the house, as officers attempted to engage with the individual who ran into the residence.

A 29-year-old man from Orillia has been charged with several firearm-related offenses including assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.

The area which was closed fore several hours has now reopened.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

