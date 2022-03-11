292-metre-long bulk carrier ship adrift off Newfoundland's southeastern coast
The Canadian Coast Guard says three large tug vessels are en route to help a large bulk carrier ship adrift off the southeastern coast of Newfoundland.
The agency says it received a report from the MV Comanche early this morning that its engine had failed.
The coast guard said in an email today the bulk carrier vessel was adrift about 35 kilometres off the coast of Cape St. Mary's, which is along the southern coast of the Avalon Peninsula.
The email says coast guard ships Terry Fox and Cygnus are also en route to help out and that two other tug boats hired by the ship's owners are already on scene.
Marine traffic websites say the MV Comanche is 292 metres long and sailing under the Marshall Islands flag.
The coast guard says there are no reported injuries or pollution events stemming from the ship's engine failure.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2022.
