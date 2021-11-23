$2M in drugs, weapons, cash seized in 2-year drug-trafficking case

The arrests of eight Edmonton-area people in a drug-trafficking case will cause a "significant disruption" to drug markets across Alberta, authorities say.

The group is due in court on Nov. 25 after being arrested in October, the culmination of a two-year cross-Canada investigation.

"Project Elk" started in November 2019, spearheaded by ALERT Edmonton.

In August of the next year, a six-kilogram cocaine shipment from Toronto was intercepted and police got warrants to search six homes in Edmonton and one in the neighbouring Strathcona County.

Police seized 10 kilograms of cocaine, 17 kilograms of a cocaine buffing agent, 4.7 kilograms of meth, and 2.9 kilograms of cannabis, plus five firearms, $135,000 in cash, and $200,000 in vehicles and jewelry related to other crimes.

Officials valued the seizure at $2 million.

Together, those charged face 35 criminal charges related to drugs and firearms, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and commission of an offence for a criminal organization: