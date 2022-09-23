$2M investment to support made-in-Ontario solution to fertilizer shortage

Work to create made-in-Ontario solutions for fertilizer is getting a $2-million boost.

The funding from the provincial government will be spread out over two years as part of the Fertilizer Accelerating Solutions & Technology Challenge.

Following consultations with farmers and the agri-food sector, the challenge was launched to address the ongoing supply chain challenges for fertilizer, while promoting innovation in the province’s agri-food sector.

It’s a competitive opportunity for agri-businesses and organizations that will focus on investing in projects, such as new solutions like bio fertilizers that can help reduce dependency on imported products.

According to the province, in 2021, Ontario farmers spent over $1.2 billion on commercial fertilizers and lime, which was applied to over 6.8 million acres of farmland. The cost of commercial fertilizers and lime increased in 2022 and is expected to stay high.